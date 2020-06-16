Northerners Dominate Federal Character By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Nigeria is a troubled nation going through tortured times. Sixty years ago, Nigeria became independent. Till today, our federal system of government continues to experience tensions due to issues of inequality and ethnic domination.

The Federal Character Commission was established to ensure federal character principle that will guarantee equitable representation of different groups in all tiers of the federal government. Twenty years after it was established, the FCC has failed woefully to address the historical imbalances in federal civil service, federal agencies/parastatals.

Provisions 14.3 and 14.4 of the 1999 constitution require that there is “no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups” in the federal government and its agencies.







Now, consider this:

1. Customs – Ahmed Ali

2. Prisons – Jaafaru Ahmed

3. Ibrahim Alhassan Musa – Chairman of Governing Board – Nigeria Railway Corporation

4. Aviation – Hadi Sirika.

5. Immigration – Muhammed Babandede

6. FIRS – Muhammed Nami

7. SSS/DSS – Yusuf Magaji Bichi

8. ICPC – Bolaji Owasanoye

9. CCT – Danladi Umar

10. Supreme Court – Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

11. EFCC – Ibrahim Magu

12. Police – IGP Muhammed Adamu

13. Judiciary- federal judges – Justice Tsoho John Terhemba, Court of Appeal – Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem

14. NTA – Yakubu Muhammed

15. Federal Radio Corporation – Mansur Liman

16. Federal Character Commission – Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada

17. NJC – Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada

18. Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) – Mr. Bassey Eleng Bassey

19. National Judicial Institute (NJI) –

20. Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) – Dr. Bashir Jamoh

21. Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) – Hadiza Bala Usman.

22. Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) – Hassan Bello,

23. Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) – Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Sani Usman

24. National Intelligence Agency (NIA) – Ahmed Rufai Abubakar,

25. Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) – Isha’q Modibbo Kawu

26. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Bayo Onanuga.

27. Nigerian Press Council (NPC)

28. National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) – Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo

29. National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) – Obi Adigwe

30. National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) – Prof. Idoko

31. National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) – Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye.

32. National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) – Dr Faisal Shuaib

33. Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) – Professor Innocent Ujah

34. Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) – Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu

35. National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) – Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah

36. Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA) – Suleiman Hassan

37. Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) – Prof. Adeshola Adepoju

38. National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) – Ebegba Rufus Eseoghene

39. National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) – Professor Aliyu Jauro

40. National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) – Musa Idris

41. Energy Commission of Nigeria – Prof. Eli Jidere Bala

42. National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) – AHMED BOLAJI NAGODE

43. Nigerian Electricity Regulation of Nigeria (NERC) – Prof James Momoh

44. Nigerian Content and Monitoring Board of Nigeria (NCMDB) Engr. Simbi Wabote

45. Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) – IDRIS YAU

46. Rural Electrification Agency (REA) – SANUSI MOHAMMED OHIARE

47. Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede,

48. National Examination Council (NECO) – Abubakar M. Gana

49. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) – Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu

50. National Teachers Institute (NTI) Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare

51. National Universities Commission (NUC) – Prof. Abubakar Rasheed

52. Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) – Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye.

53. National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) – Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe

54. Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) – Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar – Chairman

55. West African Examination Council (WAEC)- Hajia Binta Abdulkadir

56. National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) – Prof.Bappa- Aliyu Muhammadu

57. National Library of Nigerian (NLN) – Prof. Lenrie Olatokunbo Aina

58. Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) – Ahmed Kuru

59. Social Security Administration of Nigeria (SSA) –

60. Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) – Ben Akabueze

61. Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) – Mr. Alex A. Okoh

62. Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) – Ahmed Idris

63. Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) – ALHAJI GARBA ABUBAKAR

64. Debt Management Office (DMO) – Ms Patience Oniha

65. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) – Ahmed Musa Dangiwa

66. Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) – Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah

68. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) – Dr. Yemi Kale

69. National Council on Privatisation (NCP) – Yemi Osinbajo

70. National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) – Sunday Thomas

71. National Pension Commission (PenCom) – Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar

72. National Planning Commission (NPC) Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

73. National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) – Latif Demola Busari

74. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) – Prof K.D Pondei

75. Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) – Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim

76. Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) – Yewande Sadiku

Out of the 76 federal agencies listed above, 49 is headed by Northerners while Southerners are in charge of 27 agencies. Welcome to federal character dominated by the Northerners!