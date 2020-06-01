Northern Nigeria Petroleum Company By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Nigeria is the corruption capital of the world and is making no progress at ending the practice. Corruption is rampant in Nigeria, so is nepotism. Corruption is the abuse of power for personal gain. Nepotism is the abuse of power extended to support a specific group’s interest, usually based on personal greed.

The death of Maikanti Baru, former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, makes it necessary to review the top 20 positions in the corporation. A review of the top 20 executive positions in the corporation reads like a Northern Nigeria Petroleum Company. The all-Muslim top 20 executives in NNPC makes Nigeria look like an annex of Arab Emirates.

1. Mele Kyari (GMD)

2. Umar Ajiya (Chief Finance Officer/Finance and Accounts)

3. Yusuf Usman (Chief Operating Officer)

4. Farouk Garba Sa’id (Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services)

5. Mustapha Yakubu (Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals)

6. Hadiza Coomassie (Corporate Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Corporation)

7. Omar Ibrahim (Group General Manager, International Energy Relations)

8. Kallamu Abdullahi (GGM Renewable Energy)

9. Ibrahim Birma (GGM Governance Risk and Compliance)

10. Bala Wunti (GGM NAPIMS)

11. Inuwa Waya (MD NNPC Shipping)

12. Musa Lawan (MD Pipelines And Product Marketing)

13. Mansur Sambo (MD Nigeria Petroleum Development Company)

14. Lawal Sade (MD Duke Oil/NNPC Trading Company)

15. Malami Shehu (MD Port Harcourt Refining Company)

16. Muhammed Abah (MD Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company)

17. Abdulkadir Ahmed (MD Nigeria Gas Marketing Company)

18. Salihu Jamari (MD Nigeria Gas and Power Investment Company Limited)

19. Mohammed Zango (MD NNPC Medical Services)

20. Sarki Auwalu (Director, Department of Petroleum Resources)

Only three top positions were allotted to the entire Southern Nigeria. What happened to federal character? What’s the job of the Federal Character Commission? Do we have a National Assembly? What the hell is wrong with the members of National Assembly? Where’s the Senate oversight committee on NNPC? Where are the activists? The North produces nothing and contributes zero revenue to the central purse in Abuja. Yet, the North gulps 99 per cent of the revenue.







Nepotism results in bias, unfair treatment, and exclusion of others. Nepotism has been the practice of presidents of Northern extraction. The current President Almajiri has carried nepotism to the level of insanity. Through leprosy of nepotism, President Almajiri has Fulanised the rank and file of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation. All federal establishments such as the military, judiciary, security agencies, immigration, customs, ports authority, railways, prisons, NTA, NAN, aviation, ministries, name it, are bedevilled by nepotism.

Without justice, Nigeria and Nigerians will never know peace, progress, and prosperity. Without justice, forget about one Nigeria. It is the blatant injustices – alienation, exclusion, discrimination, marginalization, suppression, and oppression – that fuel the agitation for Oduduwa Republic and Biafra.

With the Fulani obduracy to cling to power at all cost, with the Fulani almajiri philosophy that is opposed to revolution, reformation, or modernity, the break-up of Nigeria is imminent and unstoppable!