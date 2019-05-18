Nomadic farmers in Morroco assert their rights to freely move and graze livestock

Nomadic farmers in Morroco assert their rights to freely move, graze livestock and explore the country’s Southern teritories.

In spite of the countless disputes their exploits has landed them in with crop famers in the region of Souss, they remain determined.

Tensions are recurrent and the situation is increasing in complexity.They fear eventual disappearance of their identity due to periodic movements.

We are part of the society and we have our customs, what are our customs? We are nomads, we cannot limit ourselves to one place, we want to travel throughout great Morocco, but within the framework of the law

We refuse to be confined to a cage,” declares nomadic herder Mouloud.

While the situation remains a threat to crop famers, the battle is playing out on social media networks.

Although a law has recently been pass to regulate pastoral nomadism and allow for “rational exploitation of vegetation” in Morocco, both the nomads and farmers rejected the law.