Night of glamour at Soul Train Awards, Chris Brown wins big

Chris Brown was the big winner at this year’s Soul Train Awards.

The RnB star won Best RnB/Soul Male Artist and shared honors for Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration with Young Thug for their hit “Go Crazy.”

The show, which aired on BET, on Sunday 29 Novevmber, celebrated the best in soul, R and B and hip hop.

Performers on the show included Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson, Lucky Daye and Babyface. Others are CeeLo Green, Infinity Song and Tisha and Tichina.

Many of the night’s attendees, included superstars Brandy and Andra Day.

The annual Soul Train Awards, which was established by Don Corenlius in 1987, celebrates all genres of Black music and culture.

The full winners list:

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy

Best R and B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown

Best R and B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.

Video of the Year – Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”

Rhythm and Bars Award – Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Song of the Year – Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.

Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

