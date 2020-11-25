Niger’s ex-President Mamadou Tandja dies at 82

– Advertisement –





Former President of Niger, Mamadou Tandja, has died at the age of 82, the government has said.

Tandja was president from 1999 till 2010 when he was overthrown in a coup while trying to stay in power beyond a two-term limit.

Shortly after leaving office, he was accused of corruption and jailed but was released a year later after charges against him were dropped.

Tandja’s death was announced in statement read on national television. The government has declared three days of national mourning.

Current President Issoufou Mahamadou expressed condolences to the family of the late president.

”To his grieving family, and to the Nigerien people, I extend my sincere and sincere condolences. That his soul rests in peace”, he said.

C’est avec une profonde émotion que je viens d’apprendre le rappel à Dieu de Son Excellence Tandja Mamadou ancien Président de la République du Niger. A sa famille éplorée, et au peuple nigérien, j’adresse mes vives et sincères condoléances. Que son âme repose en paix. -IM — Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) November 24, 2020

Source: Africafeeds.com