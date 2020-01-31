Nigeria’s Teens Most Influential, Fashionable Female Model

In a bid to change the narrative of fashion industry, Diana Eneje remains one of the most outstanding teen female model in Nigeria.

Dina kicked off her career in modeling as a teen model when she was 14 years old before gaining prominence as a social media influencer and an actress.

August 8, 2017, Diana was nominated under the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards most Fashionable female category and won this award to her name as her first award while she was still 14 years old and this stirred a social media stimulation and left people in awe as it was the first time a 14 year old gained such traction and achievement in the fashion industry in Nigeria.

In 2018, Diana Eneje was nominated and Awarded for the ksecond time under the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards most Influential Female Personality.

Currently, with her fashion experience, she doubles as a model and a fashion curator/stylist and has worked with numerous brands on events and product campaign shoots nationally and internationally.

On Diana’s 17th birthday, She launched her hair gel collection with The Shine Cartel and has been retailing her signature hair gel on her social media platforms.

At the age of 15, Diana started up a foundation where teenagers come together to give to orphanages, showing them love and sharing whatever the foundation puts together.

May 21, 2019, Diana featured as the lead role in the musical video of the popular young age musician, Rema, in his music video dumebi which is currently an award winning video on music platforms worldwide. She also featured in the “befreetocreate” campaign for HP pavilion 360x laptop with Rema.

Diana has had the mileage to work with a number of high end brands ranging from lifestyle to beauty brands such as Nivea and Zaron cosmetics on their campaigns and many others in the light of her modeling and influencing career.

Diana proves to be a fast-rising star to look out for as she keeps breaking the barriers faced by teenagers exploring great heights in the social, commercial and entertainment industry.