Nigeria’s ousted Emir of Kano sues police, others over ‘detention’

On Monday (March 9, 2020) Emir of Kano State in northern Nigeria was dethroned by the state government citing insubordination and his actions impugning on the cultural and religious norms of the Emirates he occupied.

Several events have since taken place, this article seeks to follow the sequence of events from when he was flown out of Kano to central Nasarawa State where he is being kept in the town of Awe.

Some key incidents that have taken place include

Emir’s palace library evacuated

New Emir given mandate by governor, coronation awaits

Kaduna State ‘employs’ ousted Emir

President Buhari denies a hand in Sanusi’s ouster

Banishment debate rages on social media

Former Emir sues over ‘detention’

Muhammadu Sanusi II (privately known as Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) has through his lawyers sued the state security apparatus over his evacuation from Kano and ‘forced resettlement’ in town of Awe in Nasarawa State.

Hours after his dethronement and what an aide to the Kano State governor described as ‘banishment,’ the Emir’s lawyers demanded his immediate release failure of which they were going to resort to the courts.

His lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday, filed a suit before the Federal High Court in the capital Abuja. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020 is seeking an order for his release from the post-dethronement detention and confinement.

It is seeking an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Local media reports that the respondents to the application are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

March 9 2020: Outspoken Emir of Kano dethroned

Outspoken Emir of Nigeria’s ancient Kano State has been dethroned in a long awaited move following months of tension between him and the state governor.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned by the state’s Executive Council special sitting that took place today. The council unanimously approved his dethronement according to a tweet by special assistant to state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Emir has held the post since 2014. He had previously served as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. His outspokenness on critical social issues that was at variance with the state policy is believed to be at the heart of his rift with Ganduje.

A statement read by the Secretary to the state Government Usman Alhaji identified disloyalty as part of reason for the dethronement. A new Emir is to be announced later.

The former Emir was the subject of multiple anti-corruption allegations from a state mandated body. Analysts say the rift also led to the breaking up of the Kano Emirate into five emirates.

Lawmakers in May 2019 voted to split into five parts, a traditional, religious role of Emir of Kano. A leadership structure that dates back to 200 years.

The Kano State House of Assembly passed a law establishing four additional emirates and by that leading to the choice of four first class emirs in the state. As per the law, the state will have the following emirates: Kano Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate, Karaye Emirate and Bichi Emirates.

BREAKING NEWS; EMIR SANUSI DETHRONED: The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Ii at a special sitting held today by the council. pic.twitter.com/e9yMySVfbC — Peacock (@dawisu) March 9, 2020

Muhammad Sanusi II was officially the 14th Emir of Kano, a religious and historic region in the center of Nigeria’s north. He ascended the throne after the death of his uncle Alhaji Ado Bayero who ruled as Emir for over five decades.

Six top facts about the Emir

a. He is a former Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) governor – the first northerner to hold the post. . He holds a degree in Arabic from a Sudanese university, all his other qualifications have been in Nigerian institutions.

) governor – the first northerner to hold the post. . He holds a degree in Arabic from a Sudanese university, all his other qualifications have been in Nigerian institutions. c. He is chancellor of University of Benin ( UNIBEN ) in Nigeria’s Benue State.

) in Nigeria’s Benue State. d. He was named the first Forbes Africa Person of the Year ( POY ) in 2011.

) in 2011. e. Before becoming Emir, he had aimed for the post of African Development Bank (AfDB) CEO – which role is currently occupied by Akinwumi Adesina, a former Agric Minister of Nigeria.

– which role is currently occupied by Akinwumi Adesina, a former Agric Minister of Nigeria. f. He was the second most powerful Muslim leader, he ranks only behind the Sultan of Sokoto.