Nigeria’s new cabinet inaugurated, president remains Petroleum minister
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has formally inaugurated his new cabinet following a successful re-election earlier this year.
The event took place at the presidency in Abuja where 43 ministers – substantive and ministers of state, took their oaths. According to the list, President Buhari maintained his position as Petroleum Minister, a post he has held since 2015.
A number of appointees from the last cabinet maintained their portfolios among others, Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Works and Housing) and Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice).
The Nigerian Senate vetted and passed all nominees and passed all of them for appointment. Senators postponed their annual recess for a week to screen the nominees. Out of the 43 appointees, seven of them were women.
The female appointees and their respective portfolios are as follows:
- Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra, Environment, State
- Amb Maryam Katagum – Bauchi, Industry, Trade and Investment, State
- Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna, Finance, Budget and National Planning
- Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT, State
- Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State
- Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
- Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs
Buhari was re-elected in March but Nigeria has been without a cabinet since the ministers serving during his first term stepped down in May.
The gap led to a slowdown in investment and a near-halt in decision making, according to investors, contractors and diplomats. Buhari took about six months to form a cabinet at the start of his first term in 2015.
Complete list of appointees:
1) Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah – Abia, Mines and Steel Development, State
2) Muhammed Musa Bello – Adamawa, FCT
3) Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio – Akwa Ibom, Niger Delta
4) Chris Ngige – Anambra, Labour & Employment
5) Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra, Environment, State
6) Adamu Adamu – Bauchi, Education
7) Amb Maryam Katagum – Bauchi, Industry, Trade and Investment, State
8) Timipre Silva – Bayelsa, Petroleum, State
9) Sen. George Akume – Benue, Special Duties
10) Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno, Agriculture, State
11) Godwin Jedi-Agba – Cross River, Power, State
12) Festus Keyamo – Delta, Niger Delta, State
13) Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi, Science and Technology
14) Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Edo, Health
15) Clement Ikanade Agba – Edo, Budget and National Planning, State
16) Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti, Industry, Trade and Investment
17) Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu, Foreign Affairs
18)Dr. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe, Communication
19) Emeka Nwajuba – Imo, Education, State
20) Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa, Water Resources
21) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna, Finance, Budget and National Planning
22) Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud – Kaduna, Environment
23) Mohammed Sabo Nanono – Kano, Agriculture
24) Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) – Kano, Defence
25) Hadi Sirika – Katsina, Aviation
26) Abubakar Malami – Kebbi, HAGF and Minister of Justice
27) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT, State
28) Lai Mohammed – Kwara, Information and Culture
29) Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State
30) Babatunde Raji Fashola – Lagos, Works and Housing
31) Adeleke Mamora – Lagos, Health, State
32) Mohammed A. Abdullahi – Nasarawa, Science & Tech, State
33) Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger, Foreign Affairs, State
34) Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun, Mines & Steel Devpt
35) Sen. Omotayo Alasuadura – Ondo, Labour, State
36) Rauf Aregbesola – Osun, Interior
37) Sunday Dare – Oyo, Youth and Sports
38) Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs
39) Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers, Transportation
40) Mohammed Maigari Dangyadi – Sokoto, Police Affairs
41) Engr. Sale Mamman – Taraba, Power
42) Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe, Works and Housing, State
43) Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development