Nigeria’s new cabinet inaugurated, president remains Petroleum minister

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has formally inaugurated his new cabinet following a successful re-election earlier this year.

The event took place at the presidency in Abuja where 43 ministers – substantive and ministers of state, took their oaths. According to the list, President Buhari maintained his position as Petroleum Minister, a post he has held since 2015.

A number of appointees from the last cabinet maintained their portfolios among others, Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Works and Housing) and Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice).

The Nigerian Senate vetted and passed all nominees and passed all of them for appointment. Senators postponed their annual recess for a week to screen the nominees. Out of the 43 appointees, seven of them were women.

The female appointees and their respective portfolios are as follows:

Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra, Environment, State

Amb Maryam Katagum – Bauchi, Industry, Trade and Investment, State

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna, Finance, Budget and National Planning

Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT , State

, State Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State

Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs

Buhari was re-elected in March but Nigeria has been without a cabinet since the ministers serving during his first term stepped down in May.

The gap led to a slowdown in investment and a near-halt in decision making, according to investors, contractors and diplomats. Buhari took about six months to form a cabinet at the start of his first term in 2015.

The swearing-in of 43 ministers-designate by President MBuhari is underway at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/TXG4NwlatN — Bashir Ahmad (BashirAhmaad) August 21, 2019

Complete list of appointees:

1) Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah – Abia, Mines and Steel Development, State

2) Muhammed Musa Bello – Adamawa, FCT

3) Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio – Akwa Ibom, Niger Delta

4) Chris Ngige – Anambra, Labour & Employment

5) Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra, Environment, State

6) Adamu Adamu – Bauchi, Education

7) Amb Maryam Katagum – Bauchi, Industry, Trade and Investment, State

8) Timipre Silva – Bayelsa, Petroleum, State

9) Sen. George Akume – Benue, Special Duties

10) Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno, Agriculture, State

11) Godwin Jedi-Agba – Cross River, Power, State

12) Festus Keyamo – Delta, Niger Delta, State

13) Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi, Science and Technology

14) Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Edo, Health

15) Clement Ikanade Agba – Edo, Budget and National Planning, State

16) Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti, Industry, Trade and Investment

17) Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu, Foreign Affairs

18)Dr. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe, Communication

19) Emeka Nwajuba – Imo, Education, State

20) Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa, Water Resources

21) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna, Finance, Budget and National Planning

22) Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud – Kaduna, Environment

23) Mohammed Sabo Nanono – Kano, Agriculture

24) Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) – Kano, Defence

25) Hadi Sirika – Katsina, Aviation

26) Abubakar Malami – Kebbi, HAGF and Minister of Justice

27) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT, State

28) Lai Mohammed – Kwara, Information and Culture

29) Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State

30) Babatunde Raji Fashola – Lagos, Works and Housing

31) Adeleke Mamora – Lagos, Health, State

32) Mohammed A. Abdullahi – Nasarawa, Science & Tech, State

33) Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger, Foreign Affairs, State

34) Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun, Mines & Steel Devpt

35) Sen. Omotayo Alasuadura – Ondo, Labour, State

36) Rauf Aregbesola – Osun, Interior

37) Sunday Dare – Oyo, Youth and Sports

38) Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs

39) Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers, Transportation

40) Mohammed Maigari Dangyadi – Sokoto, Police Affairs

41) Engr. Sale Mamman – Taraba, Power

42) Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe, Works and Housing, State

43) Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development