Nigeria’s economy slows down in first quarter.

*Nigeria struggling to raise its economy due to insecurity and a fall in the price of a barrel of oil is.

With public debt already estimated at over $67 billion at the end of 2018, Nigeria’s growth slowed in the first quarter of this year to 2.01% compared to 2.38% in the fourth quarter of last year.

This situation is partly due to the decline in oil revenues, the increase in the budget deficit and, above all, the drop in foreign direct investment, by 36% compared to 2017.

Serges Alain Godong, economist, specialist in governance and public policy talked to us from from Kribi in Cameroon on the issue in depth.