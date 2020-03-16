Nigerians React To Reports About Banky W Cheating On Adesua Etomi (Photo)

Nigerians have reacted after an Instagram blogger, Gistlover claimed that singer, Banky W cheated on his wife actress, Adesua Etomi.

Some fans of the singer couldn’t believe or come to terms with the news while some bashed him.

Gistlover shared the post and also alleged the singer had the affair with Gabriel Afolayan’s wife.

The post reads;

“So what led to the divorce, you wanna know who banke was seeing that led to the marriage folding up???

“Hmmmm this table long oooo, hmmmm, he a musician, a legend, he part of WizKid success story, married and celebrates the wife often yet driving another man’s wife, he cute, fair, a good husband (at least that what he portrays)

“The wife lost a pregnant recently, Guess who, just guess”.

Read Also: Singer Tiwa Savage Speaks On Being A Lesbian (Photo)

See the post and reactions below: