You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Nigerians React To Reports About Banky W Cheating On Adesua Etomi (Photo)

Village Reporter ,

Nigerians have reacted after an Instagram blogger, Gistlover claimed that singer, Banky W cheated on his wife actress, Adesua Etomi.

Banky W and Adesuwa EtomiBanky W and Adesuwa Etomi
Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi

Some fans of the singer couldn’t believe or come to terms with the news while some bashed him.

Gistlover shared the post and also alleged the singer had the affair with Gabriel Afolayan’s wife.

The post reads;

“So what led to the divorce, you wanna know who banke was seeing that led to the marriage folding up???

“Hmmmm this table long oooo, hmmmm, he a musician, a legend, he part of WizKid success story, married and celebrates the wife often yet driving another man’s wife, he cute, fair, a good husband (at least that what he portrays)

“The wife lost a pregnant recently, Guess who, just guess”.

Read Also: Singer Tiwa Savage Speaks On Being A Lesbian (Photo)

See the post and reactions below:

The blogger’s postThe blogger’s post
The blogger’s post

Reactions of web usersReactions of web users
Reactions of web users

Reactions of web usersReactions of web users
Reactions of web users

Reactions of web usersReactions of web users
Reactions of web users

Follow and like us:
error0
fb-share-icon0
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.