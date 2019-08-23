You are here
Nigerians react to arrest of 80 nationals by FBI for internet fraud

Nigerians have been reacting with mixed feelings after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States announced the arrest of some 80 Nigerians over internet fraud.

The FBI revealed the names and aliases of the Nigerian-born fraudsters who were arrested during a bust of an 80-man Internet crime syndicate across the United States.

According to American officials two Nigerians run a money-laundering network used for the transfer of stolen funds.

They run a group of fraudsters, numbering 80 who undertake several internet frauds.

They were alleged to have attempted to swindle unsuspecting victims of $40m.

Valentine Iro, 33, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38 were both arrested alongside 78 others.

Indictment charges relate to at least $6m in fraudulently obtained funds transferred to the Nigerians.

The two Nigerians and their accomplices attempted to swindle others of money running into $40m before their arrest.

How they operate

American officials said the suspects allegedly targeted the lovelorn, the elderly, and small and large businesses.

They often use a variety of scams to persuade their victims to send money over the internet.

“Some of the victims of the conspiracy lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fraud schemes, and many were elderly,” the Justice Department said.

On Thursday prosecutors announced charges against the suspects.

The charges cover a wide-ranging fraud and money laundering operation that netted millions of dollars from victims of internet con jobs.

Reactions

On social media, Nigerians have been reacting with mixed feelings.

A major crackdown

This month another Nigerian, this time a businessman Obinwanne Okeke aka ‘Invictus Obi’ was also arrested by the FBI in the U.S over alleged $11 million fraud.

Okeke was a Forbes Contributor & a Young African Business Leader nominee.

FBI documents revealed that Okeke was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US recently.

Source: Africafeeds.com

