Nigerians pay respect as popular video vixen, Picture Kodak dies from electrocution

There is no doubt that this has been a trying year for Nigerians across several industries. To top this up, popular video vixen and energetic Nigerian choreographer, LD or Love-Divine, also known as Picture Kodak was reported to have been electrocuted while she was charging her phone, Wednesday, 29th April, 2020.

Though her family and management are yet to release an official statement, she was said to have been working on a music video in the house of a Music director, in Omole Estate when this tragedy occurred.

– Nigerian highly energetic professional dancer and video vixen, Kodak, has d*ed. She reportedly got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. #Thread pic.twitter.com/zESsnmhM5w — Postsubman (@Postsubman) April 30, 2020

Following the electrocution, she was rushed to a nearby hospital within the Estate where she was eventually declared dead. This news came as a shock to many Nigerians who follow the dancer and claim she still posted on her Insta stories some hours before the incident.

This life is really short… 😢😢 Posted some hours ago and now she’s no more😱…. God May This Soul Rest In your Bosom 😭😭 Picture Kodak The dance industry has missed a legendary dancer 😥

R.I.P Kodak pic.twitter.com/VSIQGZubRq — PEARL OF LASGIDI (@RobertEsther191) April 30, 2020

Well-loved by Nigerians, the energetic video vixen and choreographer was prominent in the music industry for working with the likes of Olamide, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kora Obidi and many more who took to their social media pages to pay tribute to her.

Popular dancer, Poco Lee wrote: “We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large….Forever in our Hearts #restinpeacepicturekodak.” Olamide also shared a photo with the dancer on his social media page.

One thing is sure – Kodak’s life left an undeniable impression on Nigerians, regardless of whether they had the chance to meet her or not.

Earlier today, musician and activist, Charly boy also expressed his grief via his Twitter account though he didn’t know her personally. He said that though death is meant for all, Kodak’s was too soon.

Life dnt cease to be funny when pple die any more than it ceases to be serious when pple laugh. Death is turn by turn, but for Kodak? damn it, it was too soon. When u get der, show dem. Shake/break tables.I may not have Knwn you personally but your light/energy touched many. pic.twitter.com/wo1mMfyJYv — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 30, 2020

Popular comedienne, Taaooma also tweeted similar sentiments:

KODAK 💔💔 I still hope and pray you wake up in the morning and we move on like nothing happened. Never met you but 😞

Rest In Peace Queen 😞 — MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) April 30, 2020

After reports of her demise began to spread, other Nigerians took to social media to react to her sudden death and mourn the loss. Particularly, many spoke of her heart, energy and selflessness.

She was so energetic and loved what she does,

RIP Kodak 💔💔🕯 pic.twitter.com/B5W0uIvTLf — Adamz 💯 (@Philz_adamz) April 30, 2020

It is undeniable that her demise is a great loss to the music industry; nonetheless, Nigerians send their prayers and condolences to her family and those closest to her.