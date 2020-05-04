‘Nigerians Have To Pass Through Ghana Before They Blow’ – Stonebwoy

Popular Ghanaian artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, alias, Stonebwoy is of the opinion that Nigerian artistes always pass through his country before they succeed.

The Afropop and reggae artiste made this statement during an IG live session with popular on-air personality, Dotun.

The musician made reference to the likes of Mr Eazi and how he had to sing in Ghana for some time in order to broaden his fan base.

Stonebwoy said;

“Nigerians always have to pass through Ghana before they blow. There’s a blessing here in Ghana. No Ghanaian artiste has ever gone to Nigeria to qualify to blow but Nigerians always have to move to Ghana.”

Watch the video below: