Nigerians Blast Etinosa Idemudia Over Comment On Davido’s Instagram Post

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia got bashed by Nigerian after she left a harsh comment on singer, Davido’s Instagram post.

Davido had shared a photo of him placing his hands on bosom of the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland.

The singer captioned the photo using the f-word.

Reacting to this, Idemudia stormed the comment section further emphasizing the F-word with a curse.

The controversial actress wrote:

“Not ordinary fuck yall oh. Heavy FUCK YALL. In fact Fuck yall with a touch of Ogun kee yall. This family is blessed and kept from all evil eyes. Amen 💜💜💜💜💜💜🙏”

Nigerians rose in their numbers to take a swipe at the actress, who is currently dating a man younger than her.

Read Also: Chioma Steps Out In Black Dress For Davido’s Elder Brother Wedding (Photos)

See the full post below: