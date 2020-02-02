Nigerians Blast Etinosa Idemudia Over Comment On Davido’s Instagram Post
Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia got bashed by Nigerian after she left a harsh comment on singer, Davido’s Instagram post.
Davido had shared a photo of him placing his hands on bosom of the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland.
The singer captioned the photo using the f-word.
Reacting to this, Idemudia stormed the comment section further emphasizing the F-word with a curse.
The controversial actress wrote:
“Not ordinary fuck yall oh. Heavy FUCK YALL. In fact Fuck yall with a touch of Ogun kee yall. This family is blessed and kept from all evil eyes. Amen 💜💜💜💜💜💜🙏”
Nigerians rose in their numbers to take a swipe at the actress, who is currently dating a man younger than her.
See the full post below: