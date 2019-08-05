Nigerian teacher who raped, sodomised 35 boys jailed

A Nigerian Islamic teacher has been jailed seven years by a Magistrate Court in Minna for raping and having anal sex with 35 of his pupils.

The 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi who is a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with unnatural offence, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

A Police Prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche during the trial told the court that a Nigerian citizen reported the rape and sodomy case to the police on July 22.

According to the police Abdullahi was accused of luring the 35 pupils who are between the ages of 9 and 14 years into his room.

He then had anal intercourse with them on different occasions between March and July, the News Agency of Nigeria further reported.

Abdullahi after being charged pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

But the presiding Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced Abdullahi to seven years in prison with hard labour.

Source: Africafeeds.com