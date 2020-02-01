Nigerian singer, Miraboi set to unveil record label

<!– Miraboi’ –>

Budding Nigerian singer, Miracle Chike with the stage name ‘Miraboi’ who made his debut on the music scene last year has revealed plans to unveiled his own record label.

In a chat with PM News, the indigene of Abia said he had always had the record label but was only waiting for the right time to unveil to the public.

“My record label has been in existence before I released my debut single last year. All my musical projects have been executed silently by the label. I wasn’t ready then but right now, we are ready to take on the world. The name is ‘Miraboi Records’ and for now will be solely for my endeavours. But we are not ready to sign on any artiste this year. The purpose is for me,” he said.

Miraboi posited that year 2020 will be massive for him as plans are in top gear to release the video of his debut single ‘My Baby’. The single, when it was released last December, enjoyed rave reviews from different quarters and massive airplay on various airwaves.

“I loved music from childbirth. Although I started as an entertainment PR and hype man but I always knew music would be my final destination. I’m a very hardworking man who’s not afraid of the enormity of task before him. The music industry should look out for ‘Miraboi’. I started singing officially in 2019 but I had waited a long time to bring that talent to fore,” he said.

