Nigerian Senator escapes lynching by mob in Germany

A Nigerian Senator, Ike Ekweremadu on Saturday escaped being lynched in Germany by a group of Nigerians fighting for the independence of the Biafra region.

Called the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, the group of Nigerians physically assaulted the senator in Nuremberg.

Ekweremadu who is the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate was seen in a 64-second video being attack.

The video has gone viral on social media with the Senator’s camp confirming the incident.

In the video, Ekweremadu was seen being violently questioned over his alleged conspiracy with the Federal Government to forbid the IPOB in the South East.

He was also being questioned over alleged killing of several of IPOB followers.

Senator reacts

The Senator said in a statement that he had immediately reported the incident to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Mr Yusuf Tuggar.

He said “I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nuremberg today where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however could not make it eventually.

“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.

“I tried to engage them, but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.”

