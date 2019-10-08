Nigerian rapper, Sky B is dead

On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Sky B was

confirmed dead in Owerri, Imo State.

The rave of 2007 was reportedly found unconscious at his

residence in the morning at his residence in Owerri, Imo State.

According to Instablog9ja, he was pronounced dead at Federal

Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State. The cause of death was said to be a heart

attack.

You might remember him as the rapper who dropped the 2007

hit, ‘I’m Calling’ and other hits like ‘You Promised Not To Go’ ‘Pray For Me’

and ‘Here I Am.’

[embedded content] At the time, he also released one album titled, Pray For Me.

Last year, he was the victim of a motor accident.

News of Sky B’s death came less

than a two weeks after Omeofa Oghene, reggae singer better known as Mad Melon,

under the music group ‘Danfo Driver’, passed away in a Lagos hospital.

Daddy Showkey, a veteran Nigerian

singer, had taken to Instagram page to break the tragic news to fans while

commiserating with the family of the deceased singer.

“Can somebody tell me that it’s

not true that we just lost Mad Melon DANFO Driver. What kind of sad news is

this? Oh my God, we just lost somebody, I just heard it just now. I’m not happy

at all, I’m not happy. When dem go dey tell people make dem dey hear, make dem

dey hear,” he had exclaimed.

Tributes have begun to flood in

for the veteran singer.

