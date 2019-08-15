Nigerian pastor trying to escape arrest killed in China

A Nigerian pastor, Joseph Nwajueze has been killed in China by security operatives.

He was reportedly escaping arrest from security operatives for alleged visa violations.

According to reports the Chinese security operatives in an attempt to capture the fleeing Nwajueze, used a security gadget to demobilise him.

The security gadget made the pastor numb, leading to his fall, which eventually led to his death.

Joseph Nwajueze was living with his wife, Chinwe, and four children in China before this incident.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement demanded a probe into the death of Nwajueze.

She said the killing of the Anambra -born cleric by the Chinese security operatives must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits punished.

Dabiri-Erewa said there was no justification for the killing of the pastor.

She also claimed there is an increase in the cases of stigmatisation of Nigerians living in China.

The statement “appealed to angry Nigerians in China not take the law into their own hands as the Federal Government will ensure that justice is done.”

Source: Africafeeds.com