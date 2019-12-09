Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today Monday; 9th, December.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the comeback victory of Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz on Saturday. The president in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser to the on Media and Publicity, rejoiced with Joshua for regaining his belts in the rematch held in Saudi Arabia last night. The statement read thus: “President Muhammadu Buhari thumbs up World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, for regaining his belts on Saturday night in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz.

A young Nigerian man caught raping little girl in a bush around Hightaste Road by Ibere Street of Ngwa Road, in Abia state on Wednesday. David Osinachi Nwankwo, who shared photos from the scene of the incident, via his Facebook page, said the suspect lured the minor into a bush, covering her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming for help.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has distanced itself from report that its operatives arrested Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, in court. According to the secret service agency, Sowore’s supporters were only acting an “orchestrated drama”. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, explaining that none of its officers were involved in the incidents recorded in the courtroom.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has reacted to a statement by the Department of State Services (DSS), claim that its operatives didn’t arrest Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, in court. The DSSS had claimed in a statement signed by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, that Sowore’s supporters were only acting an “orchestrated drama”.

A Nigerian lady who goes by the handle Samantha_vee_ has taken to her IGF page to recount how she was chased out of her church over the way she dressed.

A Nigerian lady identified as Duchessnena on Instagram has recounted her unforgettable experience with American singer, Cardi B at a supermarket in Lagos. Taking to her Instagram page, the lady said she had gone to the supermarket in the company of her aunt when they met so much commotion at the mini-mart. On enquiry, she found out that the American singer was doing some shopping also.

Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to Anthony Joshua‘s victory over Andy Ruiz by stating Nigeria does not deserve the heavyweight champion because no local station was able to air the highly-rated fight. However, he went on to send his congratulatory message in an Instagram post.

The presidency has finally replied Senator Menedez, the USA lawmaker who addressed a world conference following the re-arrest of Sowore by operatives of DSS. According to Lauretta Onochie, the presidential aide on social media, who spoke via her Twitter handle, she stated that she is very sure that the US lawmaker has been misinformed over the arrest of the revolutionist.

POpular Nigerian pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again spoken about the social media bill. The senior pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has again deep-rooted his opinion against the proposed Social Media Bill being deliberated upon in the Nigerian Senate. The social media bill has passed the second reading in the Senate and Nigerians are, however, not agreeing with it

