Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd July 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Monday, 22nd July 2019:

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on everyone who loves peace, regardless of religion, ethnicity and political affiliation to unite and put an end to the crimes in Nigeria. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, said this while attending the commendation service and night of tribute held in memory of the late Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader.

The police headquarters on Sunday confirmed that some of its personnel were at the home of Busola and Timi Dakolo to invite them for questioning. According to police, “the invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, and others.”

There have been calls by some quarters that medical marijuana or cannabis be legalised because of its health and economic benefits. The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has never hidden his interest in legalising marijuana (or cannabis), and this understands because Ondo State is the largest producer of marijuana plants in Nigeria. The governor is of view that the business of reporting medical cannabis is a multi-billion dollar one.

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assitant on media and publicity has given a savage response to Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, over her recent attack on the President. While reacting to question by Christopher Okagbare, a Nigerian Twitter user, asking why presidency has stayed mute on Ezekwesili’s recent comments condemning the President and his administration, Mr Shehu answered by saying what is Oby?

A Nigerian judge, Charles Omole, has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the ongoing COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s rape scandal. Recall a few weeks ago, Busola Dakolo, the wife of singer Timi Dakolo, granted an interview with YNaija where she revealed that the pastor raped her in her mother’s home at the age of 16.

Gunmen have reportedly invaded a local drinking joint in Gbale village, Edu local government area of Kwara State, abducting four Turkish expatriates as hostages. The men, who work with Instabul Concrete Limited, Gbale, had taken some time off work to relax at the joint before they were kidnapped.

Nigerians have continued to lament the rate at which leaders send their children to school abroad while the public institutions in the country suffer neglect. Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had flown to the UK to attend his son’s graduation, stirring public debate. A photo collage has emerged of Nigerian leaders from President Muhammadu Buhari, Rotimi Amaechi, VP Osinbajo Rochas Okorocha, Yakubu Dogora, Bukola Saraki among others attending the graduation of their children in universities abroad.

A medical expert, Shola Aina, has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of convulsing patients. Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin speaking on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, told NAN that when hard objects are inserted into the mouth of a convulsing person to stop teeth clenching, more harm is done. According to the medical expert, such could He said it could dislodge the patient’s dentition, cause aspirations or even death, but if the patient’s clenches his/her teeth, it never kills.

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the ongoing saga between the Nigerian police and Timi Dakolo over the latter’s invitation for questioning in Abuja. It was earlier reported that Timi Dakolo raised the alarm on the invasion’ of his house by armed men on Saturday.

Imama Amapakabo, the Super Eagles assistant coach, has taken to his Facebook page to share that Prophet T.B Joshua called him on the eve of their semi-finals clash with Algeria to tell him that the match needs to be played like a final because whoever wins would go on to lift the Nations cup.

These are our headlines for Monday, 22nd July 2019.

You can see more at Information Nigeria.