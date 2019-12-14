You are here
Nigerian Musician, Duncan Mighty, Kidnapped In Imo

Musician, Duncan Okechukwu popularly known as Duncan Mighty, has been reportedly kidnapped in Owerri, capital of Imo State.

His friend and billionaire club-owner, Cubana Chief Priest, made this known on Saturday via a post on Instagram where he said, “He was beaten and abducted by the gunmen amid gunshots.”

The 36-year-old Rivers State-born musician, who fondly describes himself as ‘Port Harcourt First Son’, is known for several hits and impressive collaborations with other top entertainers in Nigeria.

