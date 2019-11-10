Nigerian Musician, Cobhams Asuquo Prays For Osinbajo

Nigerian music star, Cobhams Asuquo, has taken to social media to offer a prayer for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Following rumors that the Vice President is at loggerheads with President Buhari a claim that has since been denied by the presidency, Cobhams prayed that God continues to strengthen the VP.

“Today, I pray for our Vice President: May the Almighty God bless @profosinbajo May God uphold him, strengthen him and see him through the good and the bad. May the Almighty God blind the forces of darkness that seek to tarnish his good name.

“I must admit that in the past, even I have judged him harshly, failing to remember the man I had looked up to for so many years as an aspiring lawyer and erroneously lumping him along with a corrupt political class. I admit now that I did so in ignorance.

“His’ is one rare instance where the office is blessed with an honorable man, more than qualified to hold a political office in Nigeria. The Lord God Almighty will fight for you and you will hold your peace. The Lord God Almighty will vindicate you and deliver Nigeria from the clutches of any evil person or persons with an evil agenda.

“Nigerians will prosper. We will stand together, united in love against the forces of darkness and division that have sought to tear us apart for so many years. It is not a question of if we were ever meant to be; it is the fact that we now are and that we owe it to ourselves to rise above the powerful voices of disunity.

“We also owe it to ourselves, in our most quiet moment, to pray for this man. God bless Nigeria. #GodBlessNigeria #Nigeria #Prayer #VicePresident #Patriot #Love #Honour #Truth #Greatness.”