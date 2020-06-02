Nigerian music icon Majek Fashek dies at 57

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

Nigerian music icon Majekodunmi Fasheke (Majek Fashek) has died aged 57.

Fashek died in his sleep early Tuesday in New York, his manager Omenka Uzoma confirmed.

“Today been having pressure calls, well it’s true that Africa’s No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the Lord. Let’s celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified,” Uzoma said in a video on Instagram.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist gained popularity with his Send Down the Rain debut album.

He has previously worked with various global artists including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé.

Majek had been critically ill for some time and hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, England.

Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to mourn the reggae icon.

Nigerian rapper Phyno, posted on Instagram “Rest In Peace LEGEND”.

Bimbo Esho, the chief executive of Evergreen Musical Company, wrote “May you journey well. The Rainmaker takes a final bow to the cold hands of death.’’

Actress Toyin Adegbola said “Rest in peace, Majek” while Jude Okoye, Chief Executive Officer of Northside Music, wrote: “Rest peacefully, my Legend.”

Nigerian businessman and oil magnate Femi Otedola has offered to offset his hospital bill.

Fashek is survived by his ex-wife Rita and four children.