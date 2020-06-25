Nigerian military reacts to Buhari’s fresh orders

The Nigerian military has reacted to the new order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Last week, the President directed Service Chiefs to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

On Thursday, the Defence Headquarters said it would collaborate with other security agencies to stamp out security challenges.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, spoke at a news conference in Abuja.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria in concert with other agencies will crush “all forms of criminality across the country in accordance with the directives of the Commander-in-Chief”.

Enenche assured that troops deployed for operations across Nigeria remain committed and resolute in achieving the operational mandate.

“The Military High Command empathizes with all those who have been affected by the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in one way or another,” he said.

The military thanked Nigerians for their patience and cooperation in giving timely and credible information on outlaws.

Enenche encouraged the public not to relent in providing the military and other security agencies with accurate information on the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the likes.