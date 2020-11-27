Nigerian man charges N38,000 per day to single ladies who need a fake boyfriend to flaunt during holidays (Photos)

It seems Nigerian artist, Reekado Banks has still not gotten over the abuse from popular artist and songwriter, Wizkid a few weeks ago.

Recall that Wizkid lost his cool on Reekado Banks a few weeks ago after he took to his Twitter page to promote his song while the whole of Nigeria was protesting against the brutalities from the police.

Wizkid called Reekado a fool and ask him to pull the post down since it wasn’t the right time. Reekado on the other hand, out of anger, has trashed his song with Wizkid from his collections of songs.

Sourced From Nigerian Music