Nigerian man arrested by the FBI over $11 million fraud

A Nigerian businessman Obinwanne Okeke aka ‘Invictus Obi’ has been arrested by the FBI in the U.S over alleged $11 million fraud.

Okeke was a Forbes Contributor & a Young African Business Leader nominee.

He has appeared on global media platforms such as BBC News Africa, CNBC Africa, London School of Economics Africa Summit and TEDxYABA.

He was listed among Forbes 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018.

On social media screenshots of the affidavit reportedly sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward went viral.

The document revealed that Okeke, is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US recently.

Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the Nigerian President said the FBI did a thorough investigation on the criminal activities of Okeke.

Obi has investment in real estate development, energy and construction.

His company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

Reactions to arrest of Okeke

There have been reactions all over social media from Nigerians to the arrest.

Source: Africafeeds.com

