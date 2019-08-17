Nigerian man arrested by the FBI over $11 million fraud

A Nigerian businessman Obinwanne Okeke aka ‘Invictus Obi’ has been arrested by the FBI in the U.S over alleged $11 million fraud.

Okeke was a Forbes Contributor & a Young African Business Leader nominee.

He has appeared on global media platforms such as BBC News Africa, CNBC Africa, London School of Economics Africa Summit and TEDxYABA.

He was listed among Forbes 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018.

On social media screenshots of the affidavit reportedly sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward went viral.

The document revealed that Okeke, is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US recently.

Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the Nigerian President said the FBI did a thorough investigation on the criminal activities of Okeke.

NEWS: The FBI is charging this young Nigerian ‘Entrepreneur’ with conspiracy to commit Computer Fraud & conspiracy to commit Wire Fraud. BEC stuff. Amount involved appears to be around ELEVEN MILLION US DOLLARS. The FBI evidence against him is damning!!! https://t.co/Q6ZauTYv07 pic.twitter.com/OCv9Yhc88q — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 16, 2019

Obi has investment in real estate development, energy and construction.

His company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

This Invictus Obi affidavit shows what I have always been saying that Nigerian 419 fraudsters are basic. Their victims are also basic too. How can a company where CFO can authorize millions of dollars in transfer have no endpoint security and transaction authorization security? pic.twitter.com/ELkvPYQZ5z — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 16, 2019

Reactions to arrest of Okeke

There have been reactions all over social media from Nigerians to the arrest.

power of diligence. folks shouting entrepreneur & not taking the time to figure out who he was when no one was looking. appears this fellow was a fraud from jump but Forbes Africa decided to wash him, probably after he had washed them. surprised he hadn’t entered incubator sef.😡 — Eghosa Omoigui (@EghosaO) August 16, 2019

As long as we interpret success in terms of naira and kobo only, we must expect to see weak willed individuals opt for criminal route in other to gain relevance and prominence in a society like ours. We need a complete value system re-evaluation as a nation. — O.K.Obe (@superrealms) August 16, 2019

Have said it several times. No big man is worth anyone’s praise. Even Dangote. We will only believe what we are told. Embrace Knowledge Embrace Leadership. Embrace Innovation. But wealth?? You don’t know where individual wealth came from. — 🇳🇬Arákùnrin_Idris🇳🇬 (@_SirDrizzle) August 16, 2019

Thank God for this. If he wasnt caught, give him some years you will see him in Nigeria politics claiming he is a billionaire from so so and so business. Indirectly calling the legit guys, Ole(Lazy) — Kolawole Ajayi (@kolawole1788) August 16, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com