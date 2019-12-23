Nigerian Gospel Musician Shares Photo Of Baby For The First Time

Gospel singer, Sinach is not the only Nigerian celebrity that has kept the face of their babies secret although she has given us a sneak preview of her.

Reports surfaced that Sinach has given birth some weeks ago after being married for 5 years, and at the age of 46. The gospel singer, who is immensely known around the world had her fans sending her congratulatory messages after the news was shared by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome during LIMA awards ceremony in Lagos State, at Love-World Arena.

Now in celebration of christmas, Sinach has sent out a family card to her fans where she have a first peek of her daughter. She wished her fans a merry christmas in advance as they prepare to have a “Detty festive season” this week and after.