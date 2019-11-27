Nigerian Fuji musician Pasuma clocks 52

Nigerian popular Fuji musician, Alabi Pasuma a.k.a ‘Oganla’ celebrates his birthday as he clock 52.

The renowned music star, who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page @officialpasuma to appreciate God for His great work.

He wrote; “Appreciation Modupe Onibu Oree Baba Gba Ope Mi Alhamdulillah one Billion Times”.

Pasuma is one of the Nigerian richest and talented Nigerian Fuji musicians of all times.

The top Fuji act, who is also widely known as “Oganla”, is an actor and Fuji musician that is celebrated in Nigeria.

Pasuma has been in the entertainment scene for many years and currently said to be taking the lead in the Fuji world with many awards to back up his fame.

Pasuma was inspired by K1 De Ultimate, who released an album titled Talazo 84 which was greatly accepted by fans.

Pasuma started working with Eru Owa Records, who invited him to the studio, where his first album called Recognition was recorded.

The song ‘Orobokibo’ was the album that brought him to the limelight.

In 2015, Pasuma over passed many artists like Olamide, Phyno, Flavor becoming the winner of Best Indigenous Artist of the Year, at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2016, he was nominated for the Best featured Non-Islamic Artiste in Islamic album.

Pasuma has collaborated with many famous Nigerian artists including Saheed Osupa, Bola Abimbola, King Sunny Ade and others.

The music star songs are Yoruba-oriented being widely listened to by the audience inhabiting Yoruba part of Nigeria, where his albums are predominantly sold.

Alongside his strong devotion to Fuji music, Pasuma was spotted in collaboration with some well-known hip-hop musicians.

He has released a great number of Fuji music albums and 1 hip-hop album, in spite of working within one music genre, Pasuma has proved to be very versatile and fruitful.

Pasuma’s most significant albums are as follows: Recognition Choice, Orobokibo, computer, The man, Confidence, London experience,London Scope, African Puff Daddy, Entertainer, American.

Pasuma is a renowned music artist, who had won numerous awards and was honoured as citizen of Georgia, Atlanta in the US.