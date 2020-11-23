Nigerian Embassy in Berlin suspends worker for soliciting sex from clients

– Advertisement –





A chief security officer working for the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany is being investigated for soliciting sex from passport applicants.

The man whose name has been given as Mr. Martin has also been suspended after he was filmed in a hotel room attempting to have sex with a lady who has allegedly applied for a passport renewal.

In a viral video, the officer was accused by another man who filmed the incident of demanding sex from the lady before releasing her passport.

He then tried to cover himself with a bedsheet to hide his nakedness.

“Let me explain, please. Please, it is not like that,” Mr. Martin fumbled in the video.

The man then accused Mr. Martin of raping female clients who need some services of the Embassy.

“Your cup is full, Martin. Your time is up,” the voice said.

He also suggested that the police be called to arrest Mr.Martin.

In a statement the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin said the official who works as local staff in the security unit has been suspended with immediate effect.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, said the embassy had opened an investigation into the matter since no form of abuse would be condoned.

Source:Africafeeds.com