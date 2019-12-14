Nigerian crowned Miss World Africa 2019, Miss Jamaica overall winner

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, was on Saturday (December 14) crowned Miss World Africa at the Miss World 2019 finals in in London, the United Kingdom. This was the 69th edition of the annual event.

The 21-year-old Nyekachi is a Public Health student from southern Nigeria. She replaces the 2018 winner of the continental crown, Miss Uganda 2018, Quiin Abenakyo.

Miss World 2019 was won by Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh. Miss France and India were first and second runners-up respectively.

The world’s oldest running international beauty pageant, Miss World brings together beauty queens from all over the world. Beside the main winner, continental queens are announced at the end of the contest.

The victory of Miss Jamaica comes less than a week after South African Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in Atlanta, USA. Many Africans on social media are celebrating the Jamaican glory as one that equally belongs to Africa.

Nyekachi’s bio on the Miss World page

Nyekachi is a public health student who aspires to one day have her own fashion brand. In her free time she enjoys dancing, playing soccer, and running. Nyekachi describes herself as athletic, energetic and creative.

The most important thing in Nyekachi’s life is her family and friends who continue to support her with their love and advice. Nyekachi’s personal motto is ‘A little less hate and a lot more love’.