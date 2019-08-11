Nigerian couple give birth to twins after 25 years of waiting

A Nigerian couple, Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu and his wife have finally welcomed their first set of children after waiting for years without a child.

Rev. Yunusa who is the General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Nigeria and his wife welcomed a set of twins after 25 years of marriage.

They got married in 1994 but had to wait until 2019 to welcome their own children, a story that is much of inspiration to many.

On Facebook one user called Jerry D. Ishaya shared a photo of the couple and revealed that they welcomed a set of twins on July 25.

He wrote “After 20 years of marriage without children, God has blessed the family of Rev Yunusa Sabo Nmadu with twins. Two handsome boys. The mother, the father and the children are doing well.”

Mrs Nmadu and the twins are also reported to be in good health.

In many African societies, giving birth after marriage is seen as crucial for the survival of that union.

Some families often call for the dissolution of some marriages if the couple are unable to deliver over a period of time.

For some Christians, waiting on God for the right time is divine and a test of their faith.

Source: Africafeeds.com