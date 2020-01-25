Nigerian celebrities and football clubs they support (part 2)

Just like everyone else, Nigerian top celebrities love football. Many of them have football clubs they support and they don’t hesitate to share their love for these outfits.Here is the concluding part of the piece about your celebrities and the clubs they support.

Kcee –Chelsea

The Nigerian Limpopo king is undoubtedly, a Chelsea fan. Although he’s not a really solid soccer fan, he’s got a choice and he has made it. Don’t know when he’ll stop joking about everything anyway.

DJ Neptune –Barcelona

Neptune is one of the A-list DJs in Nigeria and opted to support arguably the biggest club in the world Barcelona.

The ace DJ has been hooked by the imperious talent of Barca talismanic captain Lionel Messi.

Simi –Manchester United

When she dons Man United jersey it looks so pretty on the petite singer. It is yet unknown if she has infected her husband Adekunle Gold with her love for the Red Devils.

Reminisce –Manchester United

Ibile is a staunch Manchester United fan; he tweets regularly about happenings at Old Trafford.

Ycee-Manchester United

Nigerian rapper Ycee is another keen Manchester United fan. The ‘Jagaban’ crooner has once revealed to reporters exclusively that he loves and supports the club at all times.

Tekno – Manchester United

Another Red Devils fan. The Pana king always seizes chance to comment on Man United outing.

Chidinma –Manchster United

You hardly know that the Kedike crooner likes football, let alone support a club. But the former Project Fame winner is a strong Manchester United supporter. She is not afraid to flaunt it.

Iyanya -Manchester United

Iyanya is an avid Manchester United fan. Actually, the ‘Kukere’ crooner has been a United fan before joining the Don Jazzy side and is still with the club till date.

Uche Jumbo –Manchester United

The Nollywood veteran is arguably the most vocal Nigerian female celebrity Manchester United supporter who always shows her sheer dedication to the club whether they are winning or losing. As a football lover and Manchester United fan, Uche Jumbo has featured in so many football activities including the Guinness VIP online fans’ club where she appeared as a guest for the Premiership match between Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday, January 22, 2012.

Genevieve Nnaji-Chelsea

It is surprising to note that the delectable actress could support a club like Chelsea. Some of her fans have even said the club does not match her personality but she doesn’t mind to always flaunt her love for the Roman Abrahamovic’s men.

