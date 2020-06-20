Nigerian artistes inspire me, Charly Boy reveals

Entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy says Nigerian artistes inspire him, adding that constant interactions with the younger generation keep him “young and youthful all the time”.

Charly Boy, who recently marked his 70th birthday, told the News Agency of Nigeria that his dream going forward is to work with young artistes.

To celebrate his birthday, the former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria collaborated with ace singer, Oritse Femi, to release a single titled ‘Mumu Don Do?’.

According to him, the song is to drive societal change and value re-awakening among Nigerians, especially the youths who are supposed to hold leaders accountable.

He said, “I am giving my fans a birthday present with my song with Oritse Femi, Mumu Don Do.

“The message is that wishes and prayers alone will not solve our problems, because God will not do for us what He expects us to do for ourselves.

“I have always thought that Nigerian artistes are the best in the world, and that is why as PMAN president I fought so hard for the respect of Nigerian artistes.

“It is that same love that is pushing me till today to always want to work with them because they are my children and I love what they are doing.

“My dream is to be able to work with as many of them, because from them too I learn a great deal.

“It is they that keep me young and youthful all the time, and that is why Charly Boy can never get out of fashion because any time I am interacting with them, I draw more inspiration.

“I have worked with Falz the Bahd Guy, and now I am doing this with Oritse Femi.”

