Nigerian artiste gets US stimulus despite 2-year entry ban

<!– Singer Runtown –>

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian music artiste, Douglas Jack Agu aka Runtown has disclosed that he received COVID-19 stimulus payment from the United States.

He made the announcement on Thursday morning on his social media, although he did not disclose how much the payment was.

Runtown, however, disclosed that the stimulus payment came in spite of him being banned from entering the US in the last two years.

The Mad Over You crooner further said he would be donating the package to his followers on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, he said, “Got Stimulus Payment from the US lol, will share to my friends here.

“Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now.”

Plot Twist: Been banned from the US for 2 years now — Runtown (@iRuntown) April 16, 2020

Runtown attended St. Augustine’s seminary Ezzamgbo for a short while before proceeding to New York City, United States to study Fashion Management at a fashion school.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said on Twitter that it had weekend begun the disbursement of the “Economic Impact Payments” approved by Congress to help Americans cope with the impact of COVID-19.

Reports say the stimulus payments could be as much as $1,200 for an individual and $2,400 for a couple.

This newspaper could not immediately confirm if Runtown holds American citizenship or permanent residency to have qualified for the US Government stimulus payment.