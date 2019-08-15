Nigeria: Woman who locked child in dog cage arrested

Police in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos have arrested a woman caught on video assaulting and locking a boy in a dog cage.

There was huge public outrage in Nigeria after the woman was captured in the viral video that went viral on social media.

The woman could be seen flogging the shirtless boy with what appeared to be a belt.

The 50-second amateur video appeared to have been recorded by someone looking on from afar.

There was no signal what really happened before the woman started flogging the boy.

The woman after flogging then pushes the boy into the cage containing at least two dogs.

The woman could be heard saying, “You think I’m joking with you, abi?

“You think you have power? Enter inside there. Let me hear pim! Enter inside there. Let me hear any noise.”

Found this video on IG: @pinkberryblooom and I think this needs to be investigated. If there’s anyone with any useful info on the source of this video, kindly hit me up. Cc @TunjiDisu1 @aleeygiwa @PoliceNG_CRU @PoliceNG @MirabelCentreNG @thepamilerin @channelstv @YourViewTVC pic.twitter.com/TczvaNlpHR — Babaolowo Rolihlahla Madiba 🇳🇬 (@enyola) August 4, 2019

Suspect in custody

On Thursday, a police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, said on Twitter that the woman in the video had been arrested.

“The suspect is in custody and will be charged to court… The boy, who happens to be an orphan, has been rescued and kept in a shelter provided by Lagos state government,” she said.

Last week we got a report of a lady that beat a young lad and threw him into dungeon of dogs! As I got the information through @funkeakindele and @iamDo2dtun, the domestic violence… https://t.co/nabXb469Rc — Dolapo Badmos (@Opetodolapo) August 15, 2019

