Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actor, Jimoh Aliu ‘Aworo’ Dies At 81 – AllAfrica.com

Popular Yoruba actor, producer and singer, Jimoh Aliu, is dead.

Aliu, popularly called Aworo, died on Thursday at the age of 81 in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital after an undisclosed illness.

One of his sons, Rasaq Aliu, confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

The deceased was born on November 11, 1939 in Okemesi, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

A Muslim, Aworo was also a tradionalist who also learnt ‘Ifa’ divination from his father.

He began acting in 1959 when he joined the late Hubert Ogunde theatre group. He left the group to form his own in 1966.

He joined the Nigerian Army in 1967 during the civil war and left in 1975.

Some of his famous television dramas of the 1970s 80s and 90s include Arelu and Yanpin Yanrin and featured iconic characters like Fadeyi and Orisabunmi.