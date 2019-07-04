Nigeria to sign continental trade agreement [The Morning Call]

Africa’s largest economy and most populous country Nigeria will finally sign the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The agreement aims to boost intra-Africa trade and create the world’s largest trading bloc.

The country was yet to sign the agreement launched in 2018 but in a tweet on Tuesday evening, the presidency announced it will sign the agreement this weekend during the AU summit in Niger.

Apart from Nigeria, only Eritrea and Benin have chosen not to join the zone. The African Continental Free Trade Area launched on March 21, 2018 in Kigali, is the biggest in the world since the establishment of the World Trade Organisation.

The objective of the agreement is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people and investments.