Nigeria sets up committee on U.S travel ban

Village Reporter ,

Nigeria has set up a committee to study and meet requirements set by the United States following the latter’s latest travel ban.

The committee will be chaired by the country’s Interior Minister, a statement from the presidency said Saturday.

‘‘Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United states and its international allies, particularly on global security issues’‘, presidential spokeswoman Femi Adesina said.

Trump’s latest travel ban will also affect Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea, Kyryzstan and Burma.

The ban excludes visas for tourism and business. It takes effect on February 22.

AFP

