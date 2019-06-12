Nigeria secures Africa’s first victory at 2019 Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Wednesday secured three points in their second Group A fixture against South Korea.

They recorded a two – nil victory against their opponents at the Stade de Alpes in the French city of Grenoble.

The victory came with a goal in each half of the game. They took the lead thanks to a first half own-goal from Korea’s Kim Doyeon.

After resumption of the game, striker Asisat Oshoala hit the second goal which sealed the game. The Super Falcons held on gallantly to end the game with a clean sheet and three points.

The final game for the team will be against the hosts France who are set to take on Norway in a top liner later today. Nigeria lost their first game to the Norwegians 3 – 0. Africa has at this stage conceded seven and scored three.

