Nigeria: SA’s Shoprite shuts down after students protest

A branch of South Africa’s grocery chain, Shoprite has been forced to shutdown after protests by students in Ogun State.

The students, all members of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Saturday picketed at the shopping mall.

They were agitating over what they described as “unrestrained xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.”

The students carried placards with inscriptions: “South Africans must go.” “Enough of the killing of our brothers, sisters and relatives in South Africa.” “You can’t continue to kill our people and still feed fat on us.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Shoprite mall was shut down around 11:10 a.m. in the presence of policemen.

Shoppers were hurriedly ordered out of the mall.

Prolong protest

For months now, Nigerians have been protesting what they call xenophobic attacks on their nationals in South Africa.

Mr. Azeez Adeyemi, one of the student leaders said “It seems the government of South Africa derives pleasure from the senseless killings and sees the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians resident in South Africa as a norm.

He said the “struggle against xenophobia has moved beyond ordinary street protests.

“Our target now is to mobilise Nigerian students and Nigerians towards truncating the smooth running of South African businesses in Nigeria.

“We shall resume here at Shoprite, Stanbic IBTC, MTN and Multichoice on August 14 for a total shut down.

“This is a struggle that will continue until victory of purpose is achieved.”

There have been similar shutdown of South African owned businesses in parts of Nigeria in the past weeks.

Some 800,000 Nigerians reside in South Africa and some 128 of them have been killed in attacks since 2016.

