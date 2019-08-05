Nigeria: #RevolutionNow protesters clash with police

Security officers have clashed with protesters taking part in the #RevolutionNow protest in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

Tear gas was fired at the protesters as they tried to enter Lagos National Stadium. But they were kept away by security operatives who erected barricades.

Heavily armed security operatives from the Police Command in Lagos are now stationed at the national assembly to protect the facility.

#RevolutionNow protesters are demanding what they call an end to insecurity in the country.

Protest leader arrested

The originator of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, an activist, news organisation founder and former presidential candidate was arrested on Saturday.

Sowore is also a human rights activist and founded Nigerian online news organisation Sahara Reporters. He ran for president as a minor candidate in the February election.

@YeleSowore Prisoner that not supposed to be in prison will be released those who supposed to be in prison will be taking to prison and that is what Revolution is doing for countries. #RevolutionNow #OrangeRevolution pic.twitter.com/G1r2nz1E1x — Festman idiahi (@FestmanIdiahi) July 31, 2019

A senior police official with the Lagos State command, Mohammed Ali was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as saying that the protesters failed to obtain the necessary permit for the protest.

“Their planned protest is unlawful. They did not obtain permission for the protest. If they say they have the permission, let them show it.

“Any one that foment trouble will be dealt with according to law,“ Ali said.

Nigerians react to protest

There have been reactions to the chaos and the protests among Nigerians.

There are ways to protest against bad governance. If we all drive our cars and block roads to Aso Rock, state government houses, ministries, airports, seaport, and all major roads. The masses will have locked down this country. Retweet this.#RevolutionIsNow — I AM MORDIAN (@Ekelennaemeka) August 5, 2019

Every Nigerian has the legitimate and constitutional right to protest and demonstrate peacefully in a democracy. It is NOT an act of treason to march against the President and to protest about the insecurity in the country. #FreeSoworeNow #RevolutionIsNow #RevolutionNow — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 4, 2019

Security forces shooting at protesters in Lagos.. Buhari is NOT GEJ. You wanted an animal you got a beast. Simple#RevolutionIsNow — Revolutionary Babasola Kuti (@RealSolaKuti) August 5, 2019

When I saw the demands of #RevolutionIsNow and didn’t see electoral reforms, I was very disappointed I saw things like implementation of 30k minimum wage, is that revolution ? What if Buhari pays the 30k and further devalues the naira and your 30k drops from $80 to $40, SMH — Hamma (@HAHayatu) August 5, 2019

Look at your shameless men showing their strength, calling for reinforcements on not so much a gathering of harmless and law abiding Nigerians. #RevolutionIsNow pic.twitter.com/AeRuQjniYY — TOLUWALASE(FCA-iv)🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@firstclassjerry) August 5, 2019

They have started arresting and harassing media guys too #RevolutionIsNow #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/TtJ3EnxOZr — Adebayo Aishah (@eeshah__) August 5, 2019

