Nigeria: #RevolutionNow protesters clash with police

Security officers have clashed with protesters taking part in the #RevolutionNow protest in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

Tear gas was fired at the protesters as they tried to enter Lagos National Stadium. But they were kept away by security operatives who erected barricades.

Heavily armed security operatives from the Police Command in Lagos are now stationed at the national assembly to protect the facility.

#RevolutionNow protesters are demanding what they call an end to insecurity in the country.

Protest leader arrested

The originator of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, an activist, news organisation founder and former presidential candidate was arrested on Saturday.

Sowore is also a human rights activist and founded Nigerian online news organisation Sahara Reporters. He ran for president as a minor candidate in the February election.

A senior police official with the Lagos State command, Mohammed Ali was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as saying that the protesters failed to obtain the necessary permit for the protest.

“Their planned protest is unlawful. They did not obtain permission for the protest. If they say they have the permission, let them show it.

“Any one that foment trouble will be dealt with according to law,“ Ali said.

Nigerians react to protest

There have been reactions to the chaos and the protests among Nigerians.

