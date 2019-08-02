Nigeria: Five Redeemed Church pastors kidnapped
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has announced the kidnap of five pastors of the church.
Adeboye disclosed this on Friday during a talk at the Redeemed Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The pastors were on their way to attend the church’s ministers’ conference in Lagos.
Adeboye said the abduction took place on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis.
He charged the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees, saying it was the first time such incident was happening.
“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he asked.
Source: NAN
Please follow and like us: