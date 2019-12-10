Nigeria: Ex-presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore re-arrested [Morning Call]

Human rights groups called on Monday for the release of a former presidential candidate facing treason charges who was re-arrested a day after being freed from detention on bail.

Omoyele Sowore, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in an election in February, was first arrested in August and has pleaded not guilty to charges of treason, money laundering and harassing the president.

Constitutional lawyer Liborous Oshoma explains the situation.

