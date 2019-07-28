Nigeria declares Shiite Muslim group a terrorist organisation

Nigeria has now declared the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also referred to as “Shiites” a terrorist organisation.

A court in Nigeria on Friday gave the government the approval to label the group as a terrorist organization after series of deadly protest by its members.

The protests last week also resulted in the death of a senior police officer in Nigeria, Usman Umar as well as a journalist called Precious Owolabi.

The court in it’s ruling restrained people from engaging in any form of activities related to the IMN under any name or platform in Nigeria.

According to Punch, in the ruling on Friday the court made “a declaration that the activities of the respondent (Islamic Movement in Nigeria) in any part of Nigeria amounts to acts of terrorism and illegality.”

The ruling also signaled “An order of this honourable court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent (Islamic Movement in Nigeria) in any part of Nigeria, under whatever form or guise either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called.”

Earlier this month gun shots were fired outside the National Assembly building during another clash between the police and the same protesters.

The protesters were making an attempt to enter the complex, leading to the confrontation with police.

The leader of the Shia Muslims, Ibrahim Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015. His supporters who dominated the protesters have been demanding his release.

