Nigeria: Court orders detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore

A Nigerian High Court has ordered the detention of publisher of online news organisation, SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days.

Sowore is a well known activist in Nigerian and convener of the #RevolutionNow protests which was staged this week.

He has been in detention since Saturday days before Monday’s protests in parts of the country.

State prosecutors had asked for the court to prolong the detention of Sowore who has been charged under Niegria’s Terrorism Act.

Sowore’s lawyers say they intend challenging the ruling by the court.

Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), is quoted by the PUNCH as saying that “I saw him yesterday (Wednesday) when he had already envisaged that the order for his detention would be granted. So he had already given us the instruction to challenge it.”

Human rights groups have condemned Sowore’s arrest and continued detention.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen “The European Union stands firm on the principles of freedom of speech and our fundamental values. Of course, it is important in any democratic society for people to be able to participate.

“What I can say is that as long as people seek peaceful means to demonstrate and voice their political opinion, this is what we see as a natural part of a thriving democracy.”

Sowore who is also a human rights activist ran for president as a minor candidate in the February election.

The #RevolutionNow protesters have been demanding what they call an end to insecurity in the country.

