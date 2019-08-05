Nigeria: Court grants Shia leader medical leave in India

A court in Nigeria’s Kaduna State on Monday granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenatu Zakzaky bail for medical leave in india.

He and his wife are to seek the medical treatment at the Mandeta Hospital, located in New Delhi, India.

Ibrahim Zakzaky was arrested and detained in 2015 during a security operation that resulted in the death of at least 347 of his supporters called the Shiites.

His detention was declared illegal with the court on several occasions ordering his release.

The government’s refusal to release him sparked series of deadly protests for couple of years now.

It is not clear if the latest ruling will be complied with by the government.

Last month, another court gave the government the permission to declare the Shiites group as a terrorist organisation.

The court in it’s ruling restrained people from engaging in any form of activities related to the IMN under any name or platform in Nigeria.

The ruling came after gun shots were fired outside the National Assembly building during another clash between the police and the same protesters.

The protesters were making an attempt to enter the complex, leading to the confrontation with police.

