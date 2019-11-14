Nigeria: Couples suspend planned marriages over wedding tax

Several couples in the Nigerian state of Kano have halted their plans of getting married following the imposition of a wedding tax.

The tax imposed by the chief of the Kera village some four months ago requires grooms to pay 137,000 naira ($377, £294).

Prior to the imposition of the wedding tax grooms were required to provide furniture and kitchen ware to the bride’s family when they get married.

Reports say there has not been a single wedding ceremony in a village in the Kano state since the tax was imposed some four months ago.

The Chief of the Kera village Ado Sa’id told the BBC that the tax is cheaper and intended to make it easier to get married.

Some parents have however denied his claim that they were consulted before the tax was imposed.

Villagers feel that under the previous custom grooms had plenty of time to buy gifts at their own pace.

One villager, Isah Kera, said the new rule has forced some couples out of the village to go and get married elsewhere.

Another villager, Sani Kera said he has five children who are ready for marriage, but the tax has made them suspend their plans.

