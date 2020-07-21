Nigeria And Revolution; Two Siamese Twins By Ifemosu Michael Adewale

I am obliged to put into writing the cordial relationship between Nigeria and a social revolution.

Studies from political science says a revolution (Latin: revolution is “a turn around”) is a fundamental power and political organisation, which occurs when the population reverts against the government, typically due to perceived oppression (political, social, economic) or political incompetence.

The ancient Greek philosopher, Aristotle ( 384 -322 BC ), described two types of political revolution. 1. Complete change from one constitution to another, and 2. Modification of an existing constitution.

It is no more news that the present stage where Nigeria is needs total revamping and overhauling as the dealers in governments keep waxing stronger on the mission to loot all what is left for us as a country.







We can all recall that on the 27th of July 2019, Omoyele Sowore called Nigerians to a revolution, which is to take place on 5th August 2019.

This is a civic responsibility of every citizen to hold her government accountable.

This call for revolution gained the attention of the ruling class as well as a large number of youths.

We can’t shy away from the fact that indeed Nigeria needs a revolution because how can a country that produces over 500,000 fresh graduates from our institutions of higher learning yearly and are released into the labour market without jobs or should we talk about how our youths can’t go through a week without hardly encountering the unnecessary harrasment, torture, extortion, death from police officers or should we be talking about the monies meant for the masses, which are looted broad daylight, or how journalist and activist languish in detentions while terrorist are being freed and rehabilitated?

The youth, who make up the majority of the population, should and will spearhead and be the frontier of this process at this particular time.

The youth are the most sensitive indicator of wider social processes.

Throughout the Nigerian society today, tensions are reaching boiling point as the masses become increasingly desperate.

The Nigerian ruling class is not only incapable of providing even the bare and least necessities of life for the majority of the population, it is constantly pushing the masses even below their present calamitous and pitiable living conditions.

The ruling class should stop acting like they are not aware of the fact that the present conditions will defintely lead Nigeria into an inescapable social revolution.

As the popular saying goes that ‘Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come, ‘ the 5th, August 2019 #RevolutionNow protest did not go unnoticed, despite the small size of the protesters.

#RevolutionNow was the most searched and talked about word in Nigera according to Google Trending search analysis.

The ruling class are now breathing a sigh of discomfort.

Nigerian society is at a complete dead end.

Revolution is not just desirable, it is a necessity.

A government that adore and exalts on its supposed achievements should also retain self-composure when a revolution is mentioned.

They should have been more confident that the people they swore to serve will validate them because they are satisfied enough with their lot(s) under their administration and should have laughed at the purveyors of revolution.

Alas! this government was so jittery, it brought out the combined armed forces to fight peaceful and unharmed protesters than they do with killer herdsmen, bandits and Boko-Haram terrorist.

Thomas Jefferson said and I quote “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty”.

It is quite pathetic and disheartening for our government to engage in aseries of dialogues with killer herdsmen and bandits, while the common man fighting for his right(s) will be shot, arrested and jailed.

What a country not be proud of; and you say this country does not need a revolution? Let me shock you, the revolution that will happen in Nigeria won’t be televised.

Ifemosu Michael is the Founder, Youth In Good Governance Initiative.

Tweets: @ifemosumichael