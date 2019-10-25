NFF didn’t contact me to play for Nigeria – Tomori

By Omobolaji Oyegunle, LONDON

Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea defender has said that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, never showed interest to woo him to play for Nigeria.

In fact, he said he had no contact with any of the NFF top officials prior to his international call up by England.

Recall that Tomori was selected in Gareth Soithgate’s latest squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Repiblic and Bulgaria earlier this month.

The 21-year-old parents are of Nigerian decent while he is also eligible for Canada having been born in Calgary, representing them three times at Under-20s level.

His breakthrough into Chelsea’s first team under Frank Lampard this season sparked a scramble to secure his international future but Tomori insisted that he had no contact with any football federation officials prior to accepting Southgate’s call.

“England called me up in September, and I didn’t get a call up from anyone and when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them.

“But I enjoy Nigerian music, I’m a Nigerian, it’s my culture and am very proud of it,” he told Evening Standard.

Tomori will look to continue his fine form as the Blues travel to Burnley on Saturday aiming to extend their record of six consecutive victories in all competitions.